New Analyst Forecast: $VTLE Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VTLE. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $VTLE.
$VTLE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VTLE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Underperform" rating on 06/24/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/01/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/13/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/21/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VTLE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VTLE forecast page.
$VTLE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VTLE recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $VTLE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $17.0 on 07/17/2025
- Hanwen Chang from Wells Fargo set a target price of $22.0 on 07/15/2025
- Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $23.0 on 05/13/2025
- Paul Diamond from Citigroup set a target price of $17.0 on 04/07/2025
- Noah Hungness from B of A Securities set a target price of $27.0 on 04/01/2025
- Zach Parham from JP Morgan set a target price of $23.0 on 03/13/2025
- John Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $30.0 on 03/10/2025
$VTLE Insider Trading Activity
$VTLE insiders have traded $VTLE stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTLE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD D CAMPBELL has made 1 purchase buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $88,750 and 4 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $5,469,187.
- BRYAN LEMMERMAN (EVP & CFO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $207,300
- MARK DAVID DENNY (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold 5,974 shares for an estimated $123,841
- KATHRYN ANNE HILL (SVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,673 shares for an estimated $117,601
- M. JASON PIGOTT (President & CEO) purchased 5,500 shares for an estimated $99,495
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$VTLE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $VTLE stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC added 1,070,289 shares (+48.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,711,532
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 504,099 shares (-10.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,696,980
- RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC removed 481,919 shares (-97.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,226,321
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 386,554 shares (+223.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,202,675
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 375,657 shares (-69.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,971,441
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 357,123 shares (+219.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,578,150
- ANCIENT ART, L.P. added 335,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,108,700
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.