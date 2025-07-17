New Analyst Forecast: $VTLE Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VTLE. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $VTLE.

$VTLE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VTLE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Underperform" rating on 06/24/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/01/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/13/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/21/2025

$VTLE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VTLE recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $VTLE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $17.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Hanwen Chang from Wells Fargo set a target price of $22.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $23.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Paul Diamond from Citigroup set a target price of $17.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Noah Hungness from B of A Securities set a target price of $27.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Zach Parham from JP Morgan set a target price of $23.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 John Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $30.0 on 03/10/2025

$VTLE Insider Trading Activity

$VTLE insiders have traded $VTLE stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTLE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD D CAMPBELL has made 1 purchase buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $88,750 and 4 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $5,469,187 .

and 4 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated . BRYAN LEMMERMAN (EVP & CFO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $207,300

MARK DAVID DENNY (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold 5,974 shares for an estimated $123,841

KATHRYN ANNE HILL (SVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,673 shares for an estimated $117,601

M. JASON PIGOTT (President & CEO) purchased 5,500 shares for an estimated $99,495

$VTLE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $VTLE stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

