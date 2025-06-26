New Analyst Forecast: $VTEX Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VTEX. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $VTEX.
$VTEX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VTEX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025
$VTEX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $VTEX stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FOURTH SAIL CAPITAL LP removed 2,407,557 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,206,313
- DYNAMO INTERNACIONAL GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA. removed 2,157,761 shares (-59.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,939,848
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,285,676 shares (-49.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,518,377
- BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A. added 804,484 shares (+92.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,078,733
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 802,381 shares (+1082.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,726,024
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 750,292 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,803,980
- ABSOLUTO PARTNERS GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA removed 674,355 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,418,979
