New Analyst Forecast: $VSTS Given $6.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VSTS. Andrew Steinerman from JP Morgan set a price target of 6.0 for VSTS.
$VSTS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VSTS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $VSTS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Steinerman from JP Morgan set a target price of $6.0 on 07/14/2025
- Manav Patnaik from Barclays set a target price of $5.0 on 05/09/2025
- Andrew Wittmann from Baird set a target price of $13.0 on 03/20/2025
- George Tong from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $13.0 on 03/17/2025
$VSTS Insider Trading Activity
$VSTS insiders have traded $VSTS stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEITH A. MEISTER has made 5 purchases buying 1,796,022 shares for an estimated $10,887,991 and 0 sales.
- DOUGLAS A PERTZ purchased 70,000 shares for an estimated $431,900
- RICHARD L. JR. BURKE purchased 18,382 shares for an estimated $105,314
- WILLIAM J. SEWARD (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $62,299
- WILLIAM GOETZ purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $49,574
$VSTS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $VSTS stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 12,350,263 shares (-89.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $122,267,603
- ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP added 2,426,167 shares (+65.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,019,053
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 2,390,929 shares (-88.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,670,197
- FMR LLC added 2,174,638 shares (+25.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,528,916
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 1,883,106 shares (+196.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,642,749
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 1,721,642 shares (+661.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,044,255
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,692,547 shares (+56.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,756,215
