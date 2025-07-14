Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $VSTS Given $6.0 Price Target

July 14, 2025 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VSTS. Andrew Steinerman from JP Morgan set a price target of 6.0 for VSTS.

$VSTS Price Targets

$VSTS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VSTS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $VSTS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Andrew Steinerman from JP Morgan set a target price of $6.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Manav Patnaik from Barclays set a target price of $5.0 on 05/09/2025
  • Andrew Wittmann from Baird set a target price of $13.0 on 03/20/2025
  • George Tong from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $13.0 on 03/17/2025

$VSTS Insider Trading Activity

$VSTS insiders have traded $VSTS stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KEITH A. MEISTER has made 5 purchases buying 1,796,022 shares for an estimated $10,887,991 and 0 sales.
  • DOUGLAS A PERTZ purchased 70,000 shares for an estimated $431,900
  • RICHARD L. JR. BURKE purchased 18,382 shares for an estimated $105,314
  • WILLIAM J. SEWARD (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $62,299
  • WILLIAM GOETZ purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $49,574

$VSTS Hedge Fund Activity

$VSTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $VSTS stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 12,350,263 shares (-89.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $122,267,603
  • ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP added 2,426,167 shares (+65.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,019,053
  • JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 2,390,929 shares (-88.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,670,197
  • FMR LLC added 2,174,638 shares (+25.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,528,916
  • ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 1,883,106 shares (+196.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,642,749
  • JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 1,721,642 shares (+661.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,044,255
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,692,547 shares (+56.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,756,215

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


