New Analyst Forecast: $VSTS Given $6.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VSTS. Andrew Steinerman from JP Morgan set a price target of 6.0 for VSTS.

$VSTS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VSTS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $VSTS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Steinerman from JP Morgan set a target price of $6.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Manav Patnaik from Barclays set a target price of $5.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Andrew Wittmann from Baird set a target price of $13.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 George Tong from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $13.0 on 03/17/2025

$VSTS Insider Trading Activity

$VSTS insiders have traded $VSTS stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEITH A. MEISTER has made 5 purchases buying 1,796,022 shares for an estimated $10,887,991 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DOUGLAS A PERTZ purchased 70,000 shares for an estimated $431,900

RICHARD L. JR. BURKE purchased 18,382 shares for an estimated $105,314

WILLIAM J. SEWARD (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $62,299

WILLIAM GOETZ purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $49,574

$VSTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $VSTS stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

