New Analyst Forecast: $VSCO Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VSCO. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $VSCO.
$VSCO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VSCO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/14/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 03/05/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VSCO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VSCO forecast page.
$VSCO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VSCO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $VSCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $25.0 on 03/06/2025
- Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $35.0 on 01/29/2025
$VSCO Insider Trading Activity
$VSCO insiders have traded $VSCO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD BBRC has made 8 purchases buying 2,157,612 shares for an estimated $37,810,702 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$VSCO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $VSCO stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 3,910,656 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,659,988
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 2,035,415 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,818,010
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 1,620,256 shares (+481.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,111,003
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 1,046,905 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,451,494
- POINT72 HONG KONG LTD added 910,008 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,692,531
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 902,875 shares (-41.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,397,082
- SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 893,542 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,010,509
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.