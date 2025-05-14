New Analyst Forecast: $VSCO Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VSCO. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $VSCO.

$VSCO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VSCO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 03/05/2025

$VSCO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VSCO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $VSCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $25.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $35.0 on 01/29/2025

$VSCO Insider Trading Activity

$VSCO insiders have traded $VSCO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD BBRC has made 8 purchases buying 2,157,612 shares for an estimated $37,810,702 and 0 sales.

$VSCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $VSCO stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

