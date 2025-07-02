New Analyst Forecast: $VRTS Given $171.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VRTS. An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 171.0 for VRTS.
$VRTS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRTS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $VRTS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $160.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $171.0 on 07/02/2025
- Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $150.0 on 04/28/2025
$VRTS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $VRTS stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. removed 52,382 shares (-84.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,028,561
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 41,183 shares (-26.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,098,301
- GATOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 39,895 shares (+190.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,876,302
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 31,454 shares (+38.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,421,411
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 23,081 shares (+8.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,978,241
- LOMBARD ODIER ASSET MANAGEMENT (EUROPE) LTD removed 23,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,964,280
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 18,007 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,103,686
