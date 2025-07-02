New Analyst Forecast: $VRTS Given $171.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VRTS. An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 171.0 for VRTS.

$VRTS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRTS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $VRTS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $160.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $171.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $150.0 on 04/28/2025

$VRTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $VRTS stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

