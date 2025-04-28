New Analyst Forecast: $VRTS Given $150.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VRTS. Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a price target of 150.0 for VRTS.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VRTS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VRTS forecast page.
$VRTS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $VRTS stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. removed 48,583 shares (-44.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,716,438
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 30,464 shares (-22.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,719,749
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 21,344 shares (+8.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,708,059
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 20,544 shares (+33.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,531,595
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 17,700 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,904,266
- NORGES BANK removed 17,201 shares (-28.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,794,196
- VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC removed 16,449 shares (-14.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,628,320
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.