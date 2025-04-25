New Analyst Forecast: $VRT Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VRT. KGI Securities gave a rating of 'Hold' for $VRT.

$VRT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

$VRT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VRT stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/25, 11/27.

$VRT Insider Trading Activity

$VRT insiders have traded $VRT stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOHERTY PHILIP O' (Managing Director, E+I) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 1,784,965 shares for an estimated $251,075,166 .

. STEVEN REINEMUND has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $13,650,396 .

. STEPHEN LIANG (Chief Technology Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 86,619 shares for an estimated $11,352,915 .

. JAN VAN DOKKUM sold 38,647 shares for an estimated $5,271,102

ANDERS KARLBORG (EVP, Man., Logistics and Op Ex) sold 39,339 shares for an estimated $5,073,944

ANAND SANGHI (Pres. Americas) sold 30,914 shares for an estimated $4,373,150

JAKKI L. HAUSSLER sold 15,347 shares for an estimated $2,108,353

ROBIN L WASHINGTON has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $673,509.

$VRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 642 institutional investors add shares of $VRT stock to their portfolio, and 506 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

