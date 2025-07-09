New Analyst Forecast: $VRT Given $110.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VRT. Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a price target of 110.0 for VRT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VRT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VRT forecast page.

$VRT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRT recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $VRT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $126.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $110.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Scott Davis from Melius Research set a target price of $165.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $130.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $122.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $150.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $127.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Chris Snyder from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $125.0 on 04/24/2025

$VRT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VRT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$VRT Insider Trading Activity

$VRT insiders have traded $VRT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KARSTEN WINTHER (President, EMEA) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 59,700 shares for an estimated $5,749,235 .

. STEPHEN LIANG (Chief Technology Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,683 shares for an estimated $5,060,017.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 716 institutional investors add shares of $VRT stock to their portfolio, and 552 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.