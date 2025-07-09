New Analyst Forecast: $VRT Given $110.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VRT. Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a price target of 110.0 for VRT.
$VRT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRT recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $VRT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $126.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $110.0 on 07/09/2025
- Scott Davis from Melius Research set a target price of $165.0 on 07/08/2025
- Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $130.0 on 06/16/2025
- Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $122.0 on 06/10/2025
- Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $150.0 on 05/27/2025
- Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $127.0 on 05/16/2025
- Chris Snyder from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $125.0 on 04/24/2025
$VRT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $VRT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.
$VRT Insider Trading Activity
$VRT insiders have traded $VRT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KARSTEN WINTHER (President, EMEA) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 59,700 shares for an estimated $5,749,235.
- STEPHEN LIANG (Chief Technology Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,683 shares for an estimated $5,060,017.
$VRT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 716 institutional investors add shares of $VRT stock to their portfolio, and 552 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC removed 6,375,917 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $460,341,207
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC added 5,434,741 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $392,388,300
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 4,398,691 shares (-33.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $317,585,490
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 3,888,920 shares (-74.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $280,780,024
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 3,489,250 shares (-45.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $251,923,850
- AMUNDI added 3,420,144 shares (+96.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $246,934,396
- FMR LLC removed 2,626,976 shares (-22.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $189,667,667
