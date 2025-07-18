Stocks
VRNT

New Analyst Forecast: $VRNT Given $40.0 Price Target

July 18, 2025 — 10:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VRNT. Catharine Trebnick from Rosenblatt set a price target of 40.0 for VRNT.

$VRNT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRNT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $VRNT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Catharine Trebnick from Rosenblatt set a target price of $40.0 on 07/18/2025
  • Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $30.0 on 06/05/2025
  • Joshua Reilly from Needham set a target price of $30.0 on 06/05/2025
  • Dan Bergstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $29.0 on 03/27/2025
  • Peter Levine from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $23.0 on 03/27/2025

$VRNT Insider Trading Activity

$VRNT insiders have traded $VRNT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PETER FANTE (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 9,439 shares for an estimated $155,743
  • STEPHEN J GOLD sold 2,744 shares for an estimated $44,096

$VRNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $VRNT stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

