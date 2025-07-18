New Analyst Forecast: $VRNT Given $40.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VRNT. Catharine Trebnick from Rosenblatt set a price target of 40.0 for VRNT.
$VRNT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRNT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $VRNT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Catharine Trebnick from Rosenblatt set a target price of $40.0 on 07/18/2025
- Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $30.0 on 06/05/2025
- Joshua Reilly from Needham set a target price of $30.0 on 06/05/2025
- Dan Bergstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $29.0 on 03/27/2025
- Peter Levine from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $23.0 on 03/27/2025
$VRNT Insider Trading Activity
$VRNT insiders have traded $VRNT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PETER FANTE (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 9,439 shares for an estimated $155,743
- STEPHEN J GOLD sold 2,744 shares for an estimated $44,096
$VRNT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $VRNT stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RGM CAPITAL, LLC removed 2,101,187 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,506,187
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 1,299,085 shares (+148.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,188,667
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,211,317 shares (-39.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,622,008
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 820,706 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,649,602
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 689,831 shares (-38.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,313,483
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 621,707 shares (+116.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,097,469
- PHILOSOPHY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 569,623 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,167,770
