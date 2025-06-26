Stocks
VRNA

New Analyst Forecast: $VRNA Given 'Overweight' Rating

June 26, 2025 — 10:31 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VRNA. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $VRNA.

$VRNA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRNA in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025
  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
  • Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025
  • BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VRNA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VRNA forecast page.

$VRNA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRNA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $VRNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $77.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $160.0 on 06/23/2025
  • An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $80.0 on 04/21/2025
  • Boobalan Pachaiyappan from Roth Capital set a target price of $68.0 on 01/10/2025
  • Tiago Fauth from Wells Fargo set a target price of $74.0 on 01/08/2025

$VRNA Insider Trading Activity

$VRNA insiders have traded $VRNA stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID ZACCARDELLI (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,477,368 shares for an estimated $14,417,810.
  • MARK W HAHN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,477,368 shares for an estimated $14,417,216.
  • KATHLEEN A. RICKARD (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 277,832 shares for an estimated $2,425,402.
  • ANDREW FISHER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 186,072 shares for an estimated $1,841,726.
  • VIKAS SINHA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 180,000 shares for an estimated $1,681,344.
  • CHRISTINA ACKERMANN sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $337,600

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VRNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $VRNA stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

