New Analyst Forecast: $VRNA Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VRNA. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $VRNA.

$VRNA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRNA in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

$VRNA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRNA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $VRNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $77.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $160.0 on 06/23/2025

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $80.0 on 04/21/2025

Boobalan Pachaiyappan from Roth Capital set a target price of $68.0 on 01/10/2025

Tiago Fauth from Wells Fargo set a target price of $74.0 on 01/08/2025

$VRNA Insider Trading Activity

$VRNA insiders have traded $VRNA stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID ZACCARDELLI (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,477,368 shares for an estimated $14,417,810 .

. MARK W HAHN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,477,368 shares for an estimated $14,417,216 .

. KATHLEEN A. RICKARD (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 277,832 shares for an estimated $2,425,402 .

. ANDREW FISHER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 186,072 shares for an estimated $1,841,726 .

. VIKAS SINHA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 180,000 shares for an estimated $1,681,344 .

. CHRISTINA ACKERMANN sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $337,600

$VRNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $VRNA stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

