New Analyst Forecast: $VRNA Given $80.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VRNA. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a price target of 80.0 for VRNA.

$VRNA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRNA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $VRNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $71.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $80.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Boobalan Pachaiyappan from Roth Capital set a target price of $68.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Tiago Fauth from Wells Fargo set a target price of $74.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Raghuram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $42.0 on 11/05/2024

$VRNA Insider Trading Activity

$VRNA insiders have traded $VRNA stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID ZACCARDELLI (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 1,285,848 shares for an estimated $6,258,574 .

. MARK W HAHN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 1,274,232 shares for an estimated $6,207,421 .

. KATHLEEN A. RICKARD (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 319,264 shares for an estimated $1,838,301 .

. DAVID R EBSWORTH has made 2 purchases buying 59,360 shares for an estimated $277,680 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTINA ACKERMANN purchased 41,880 shares for an estimated $198,385

$VRNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $VRNA stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

