New Analyst Forecast: $VRE Given $22.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VRE. Thomas Catherwood from BTIG set a price target of 22.0 for VRE.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VRE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VRE forecast page.
$VRE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $VRE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Thomas Catherwood from BTIG set a target price of $22.0 on 07/23/2025
- Michael Lewis from Truist Securities set a target price of $16.0 on 05/05/2025
- Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $18.0 on 02/26/2025
$VRE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $VRE stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 526,015 shares (-26.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,900,173
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 454,518 shares (-81.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,690,444
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 423,482 shares (+72.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,165,315
- BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC added 364,670 shares (+961.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,170,216
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT US INC. added 336,124 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,687,218
- DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC. added 266,653 shares (+60.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,511,768
- BROOKFIELD CORP /ON/ removed 248,114 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,198,088
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.