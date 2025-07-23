New Analyst Forecast: $VRE Given $22.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VRE. Thomas Catherwood from BTIG set a price target of 22.0 for VRE.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VRE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VRE forecast page.

$VRE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $VRE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Thomas Catherwood from BTIG set a target price of $22.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Michael Lewis from Truist Securities set a target price of $16.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $18.0 on 02/26/2025

$VRE Hedge Fund Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $VRE Data Alerts

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $VRE stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.