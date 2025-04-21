New Analyst Forecast: $VRAR Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VRAR. J.P. Morgan gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $VRAR.
$VRAR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRAR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- J.P. Morgan issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/21/2025
$VRAR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $VRAR stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GROUP ONE TRADING LLC removed 478,755 shares (-95.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,182,524
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 374,299 shares (-76.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $924,518
- CROSS STAFF INVESTMENTS INC removed 155,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $382,850
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 137,051 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $338,515
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 58,142 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $143,610
- BLEAKLEY FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC added 50,479 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,683
- QUENT CAPITAL, LLC removed 31,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,805
