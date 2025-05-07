New Analyst Forecast: $VOYA Given $70.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VOYA. Alex Scott from Barclays set a price target of 70.0 for VOYA.

$VOYA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VOYA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $VOYA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $79.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $70.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $89.0 on 04/02/2025

$VOYA Insider Trading Activity

$VOYA insiders have traded $VOYA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VOYA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TREVOR OGLE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,882 shares for an estimated $435,072 .

. TONY D OH (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,386 shares for an estimated $180,906.

$VOYA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 172 institutional investors add shares of $VOYA stock to their portfolio, and 238 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

