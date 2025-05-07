New Analyst Forecast: $VOYA Given $70.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VOYA. Alex Scott from Barclays set a price target of 70.0 for VOYA.
$VOYA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VOYA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $VOYA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $79.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $70.0 on 05/07/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $89.0 on 04/02/2025
$VOYA Insider Trading Activity
$VOYA insiders have traded $VOYA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VOYA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TREVOR OGLE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,882 shares for an estimated $435,072.
- TONY D OH (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,386 shares for an estimated $180,906.
$VOYA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 172 institutional investors add shares of $VOYA stock to their portfolio, and 238 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KELLY FINANCIAL GROUP LLC added 3,994,684 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $270,679,787
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC removed 1,622,116 shares (-56.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,914,580
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,359,433 shares (-20.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,569,773
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 1,340,694 shares (-20.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,845,425
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,287,332 shares (+13.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,229,616
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,027,464 shares (-33.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,720,347
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 976,529 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,169,605
