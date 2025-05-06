New Analyst Forecast: $VNT Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VNT. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $VNT.
$VNT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VNT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025
$VNT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 204 institutional investors add shares of $VNT stock to their portfolio, and 223 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 2,372,992 shares (-47.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,543,018
- ANCHOR CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,106,951 shares (-96.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,370,502
- TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP removed 1,008,675 shares (-71.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,134,973
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 790,278 shares (-20.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,821,438
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 747,196 shares (+659.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,250,238
- TURTLE CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. removed 558,250 shares (-17.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,359,377
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP added 479,235 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,477,700
