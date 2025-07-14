New Analyst Forecast: $VNT Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VNT. Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a price target of 45.0 for VNT.

$VNT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VNT recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $VNT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $46.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $45.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 David Raso from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $47.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $48.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Robert Mason from Baird set a target price of $43.0 on 02/18/2025

$VNT Insider Trading Activity

$VNT insiders have traded $VNT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHRYN K. ROWEN (SVP, Chief Admin. Officer) sold 7,344 shares for an estimated $266,873

$VNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 202 institutional investors add shares of $VNT stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

