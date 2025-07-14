New Analyst Forecast: $VNT Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VNT. Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a price target of 45.0 for VNT.
$VNT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VNT recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $VNT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $46.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $45.0 on 07/14/2025
- David Raso from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $47.0 on 05/19/2025
- Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $48.0 on 05/05/2025
- Robert Mason from Baird set a target price of $43.0 on 02/18/2025
$VNT Insider Trading Activity
$VNT insiders have traded $VNT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KATHRYN K. ROWEN (SVP, Chief Admin. Officer) sold 7,344 shares for an estimated $266,873
$VNT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 202 institutional investors add shares of $VNT stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 6,376,271 shares (-80.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $209,460,502
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 1,072,683 shares (+132.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,237,636
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,014,452 shares (+4162.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,324,748
- FMR LLC added 1,012,586 shares (+6.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,263,450
- TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP removed 1,008,675 shares (-71.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,134,973
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 999,755 shares (+39.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,841,951
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 551,352 shares (+1405.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,111,913
