New Analyst Forecast: $VNRX Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VNRX. D. Boral Capital gave a rating of 'Buy' for $VNRX.

$VNRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VNRX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

D. Boral Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

Jones Trading issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025

$VNRX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VNRX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $VNRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $5.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Justin Walsh from Jones Trading set a target price of $3.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Yi Chen from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $2.5 on 04/11/2025

$VNRX Insider Trading Activity

$VNRX insiders have traded $VNRX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VNRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAMERON JOHN REYNOLDS (President and CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 214,318 shares for an estimated $116,102 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GUY ARCHIBALD INNES has made 2 purchases buying 201,818 shares for an estimated $110,771 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JACOB VINCENT MICALLEF (Chief Scientific Officer) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $21,500

$VNRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $VNRX stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

