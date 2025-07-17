New Analyst Forecast: $VNRX Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VNRX. D. Boral Capital gave a rating of 'Buy' for $VNRX.
$VNRX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VNRX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- D. Boral Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025
- Jones Trading issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VNRX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VNRX forecast page.
$VNRX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VNRX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $VNRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $5.0 on 07/17/2025
- Justin Walsh from Jones Trading set a target price of $3.0 on 06/10/2025
- Yi Chen from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $2.5 on 04/11/2025
$VNRX Insider Trading Activity
$VNRX insiders have traded $VNRX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VNRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAMERON JOHN REYNOLDS (President and CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 214,318 shares for an estimated $116,102 and 0 sales.
- GUY ARCHIBALD INNES has made 2 purchases buying 201,818 shares for an estimated $110,771 and 0 sales.
- JACOB VINCENT MICALLEF (Chief Scientific Officer) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $21,500
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$VNRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $VNRX stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LAGODA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 2,618,000 shares (+34.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,492,521
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 275,465 shares (-3.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $157,042
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 69,393 shares (+10.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,560
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 68,192 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,876
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 60,809 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,667
- SILVERBERG BERNSTEIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 60,209 shares (+42.8%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $45,758
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 49,820 shares (-82.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,402
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.