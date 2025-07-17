New Analyst Forecast: $VNOM Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VNOM. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $VNOM.
$VNOM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VNOM in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/16/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/05/2025
- TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/04/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/04/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/04/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VNOM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VNOM forecast page.
$VNOM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VNOM recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $VNOM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $66.0 on 07/17/2025
- Hanwen Chang from Wells Fargo set a target price of $50.0 on 06/16/2025
- John Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $60.0 on 06/05/2025
- Aaron Bilkoski from TD Securities set a target price of $58.0 on 06/04/2025
- Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $51.0 on 06/04/2025
- William Janela from Mizuho set a target price of $55.0 on 06/04/2025
- Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $60.0 on 06/04/2025
$VNOM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 222 institutional investors add shares of $VNOM stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,940,723 shares (+31.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $132,773,643
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,921,832 shares (+28.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,920,714
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP added 2,238,900 shares (+746.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,086,335
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,833,611 shares (+105.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,787,536
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,778,093 shares (+21.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,280,898
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 1,591,212 shares (+763.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,843,221
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 1,575,254 shares (+26.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,122,718
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.