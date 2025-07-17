Stocks
VNOM

New Analyst Forecast: $VNOM Given 'Overweight' Rating

July 17, 2025 — 10:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VNOM. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $VNOM.

$VNOM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VNOM in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/16/2025
  • Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/05/2025
  • TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025
  • Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/04/2025
  • Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/04/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/04/2025

$VNOM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VNOM recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $VNOM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $66.0 on 07/17/2025
  • Hanwen Chang from Wells Fargo set a target price of $50.0 on 06/16/2025
  • John Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $60.0 on 06/05/2025
  • Aaron Bilkoski from TD Securities set a target price of $58.0 on 06/04/2025
  • Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $51.0 on 06/04/2025
  • William Janela from Mizuho set a target price of $55.0 on 06/04/2025
  • Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $60.0 on 06/04/2025

$VNOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 222 institutional investors add shares of $VNOM stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

