New Analyst Forecast: $VNOM Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VNOM. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $VNOM.

$VNOM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VNOM in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/16/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/05/2025

TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/04/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/04/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/04/2025

$VNOM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VNOM recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $VNOM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $66.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Hanwen Chang from Wells Fargo set a target price of $50.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 John Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $60.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Aaron Bilkoski from TD Securities set a target price of $58.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $51.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 William Janela from Mizuho set a target price of $55.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $60.0 on 06/04/2025

$VNOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 222 institutional investors add shares of $VNOM stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

