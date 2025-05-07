New Analyst Forecast: $VNOM Given $49.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VNOM. Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI set a price target of 49.0 for VNOM.

$VNOM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VNOM recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $VNOM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI set a target price of $49.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $52.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Tim Rezvan from KeyBanc set a target price of $56.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $70.0 on 12/02/2024

$VNOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of $VNOM stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

