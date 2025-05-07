New Analyst Forecast: $VNOM Given $49.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VNOM. Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI set a price target of 49.0 for VNOM.
$VNOM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VNOM recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $VNOM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI set a target price of $49.0 on 05/06/2025
- An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $52.0 on 04/21/2025
- Tim Rezvan from KeyBanc set a target price of $56.0 on 04/21/2025
- Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $70.0 on 12/02/2024
$VNOM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of $VNOM stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,940,723 shares (+31.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $132,773,643
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,720,720 shares (-17.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,435,730
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 1,456,531 shares (-50.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,471,976
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 976,788 shares (-8.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,930,987
- YAUPON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 400,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,628,000
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 389,473 shares (+20.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,111,440
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 388,688 shares (-6.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,072,920
