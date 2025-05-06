New Analyst Forecast: $VNCE Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VNCE. Noble Capital Markets gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $VNCE.

$VNCE Insider Trading Activity

$VNCE insiders have traded $VNCE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VNCE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARC J LEDER sold 7,218,385 shares for an estimated $16,818,837

RODGER R KROUSE sold 7,218,385 shares for an estimated $16,818,837

CARDINAL, LLC SUN sold 5,319,565 shares for an estimated $12,394,586

CARDINAL, LLC SCSF sold 1,773,193 shares for an estimated $4,131,539

FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC SK sold 125,627 shares for an estimated $292,710

$VNCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $VNCE stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

