Stocks
VNCE

New Analyst Forecast: $VNCE Given 'Market Perform' Rating

May 06, 2025 — 10:29 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VNCE. Noble Capital Markets gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $VNCE.

$VNCE Insider Trading Activity

$VNCE insiders have traded $VNCE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VNCE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARC J LEDER sold 7,218,385 shares for an estimated $16,818,837
  • RODGER R KROUSE sold 7,218,385 shares for an estimated $16,818,837
  • CARDINAL, LLC SUN sold 5,319,565 shares for an estimated $12,394,586
  • CARDINAL, LLC SCSF sold 1,773,193 shares for an estimated $4,131,539
  • FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC SK sold 125,627 shares for an estimated $292,710

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VNCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $VNCE stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

VNCE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.