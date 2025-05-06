New Analyst Forecast: $VNCE Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VNCE. Noble Capital Markets gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $VNCE.
$VNCE Insider Trading Activity
$VNCE insiders have traded $VNCE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VNCE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARC J LEDER sold 7,218,385 shares for an estimated $16,818,837
- RODGER R KROUSE sold 7,218,385 shares for an estimated $16,818,837
- CARDINAL, LLC SUN sold 5,319,565 shares for an estimated $12,394,586
- CARDINAL, LLC SCSF sold 1,773,193 shares for an estimated $4,131,539
- FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC SK sold 125,627 shares for an estimated $292,710
$VNCE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $VNCE stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FUND 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 841,627 shares (-67.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,063,522
- SHAY CAPITAL LLC removed 150,103 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $546,374
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 23,650 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,086
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 7,981 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,050
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 4,500 shares (-4.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,380
- ATLAS PRIVATE WEALTH ADVISORS removed 4,000 shares (-3.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,680
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,744 shares (+9600.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,628
