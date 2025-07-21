New Analyst Forecast: $VMI Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VMI. Stifel gave a rating of 'Buy' for $VMI.
$VMI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VMI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/21/2025
- William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025
$VMI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VMI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $VMI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $381.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $382.0 on 07/21/2025
- Brent Thielman from DA Davidson set a target price of $380.0 on 02/19/2025
$VMI Insider Trading Activity
$VMI insiders have traded $VMI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DIANE M LARKIN (EVP, Global Operations) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,133 shares for an estimated $1,169,749.
- THEODOR WERNER FREYE sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $348,000
$VMI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 250 institutional investors add shares of $VMI stock to their portfolio, and 224 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 152,832 shares (+759.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,613,667
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH added 148,740 shares (+118.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,445,933
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 125,878 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,921,804
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 111,844 shares (-70.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,916,922
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 85,410 shares (-8.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,373,451
- AMUNDI removed 79,886 shares (-46.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,797,067
- LIVFORSAKRINGSBOLAGET SKANDIA, OMSESIDIGT added 69,780 shares (+5815.0%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $22,788,054
