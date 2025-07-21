New Analyst Forecast: $VMI Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VMI. Stifel gave a rating of 'Buy' for $VMI.

$VMI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VMI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/21/2025

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

$VMI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VMI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $VMI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $381.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $382.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Brent Thielman from DA Davidson set a target price of $380.0 on 02/19/2025

$VMI Insider Trading Activity

$VMI insiders have traded $VMI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DIANE M LARKIN (EVP, Global Operations) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,133 shares for an estimated $1,169,749 .

. THEODOR WERNER FREYE sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $348,000

$VMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 250 institutional investors add shares of $VMI stock to their portfolio, and 224 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

