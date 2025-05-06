New Analyst Forecast: $VMEO Given $8.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VMEO. Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler set a price target of 8.0 for VMEO.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VMEO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VMEO forecast page.

$VMEO Insider Trading Activity

$VMEO insiders have traded $VMEO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VMEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT RAYMOND PETROCELLI (Chief Product & Tech Officer) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $107,592

GLENN SCHIFFMAN purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $106,199

PHILIP D MOYER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 18,519 shares for an estimated $100,021

GILLIAN MUNSON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 7,272 shares for an estimated $39,329

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VMEO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $VMEO stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.