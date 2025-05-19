New Analyst Forecast: $VMC Given $318.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VMC. Steven Fisher from UBS set a price target of 318.0 for VMC.
$VMC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VMC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $VMC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $301.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Steven Fisher from UBS set a target price of $318.0 on 05/16/2025
- Trey Grooms from Stephens set a target price of $315.0 on 05/01/2025
- An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $287.0 on 03/04/2025
- Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $269.0 on 01/10/2025
$VMC Insider Trading Activity
$VMC insiders have traded $VMC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STANLEY G BASS (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $795,000
- DAVID P CLEMENT (Senior Vice President) sold 887 shares for an estimated $253,637
$VMC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 438 institutional investors add shares of $VMC stock to their portfolio, and 474 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WINSLOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,140,897 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $266,171,270
- EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 688,614 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $160,653,646
- XN LP removed 608,386 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $141,936,453
- INTERVAL PARTNERS, LP removed 586,272 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $136,777,257
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 521,605 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $121,690,446
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 445,691 shares (+7.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $103,979,710
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 421,939 shares (+11723.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $98,438,368
