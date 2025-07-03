New Analyst Forecast: $VLY Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VLY. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $VLY.

$VLY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VLY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/03/2025

$VLY Insider Trading Activity

$VLY insiders have traded $VLY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH CHILLURA (SEVP, CML Banking President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,030,500 .

. EYAL EFRAT purchased 196 shares for an estimated $1,795

NITZAN SANDOR purchased 110 shares for an estimated $1,126

$VLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 205 institutional investors add shares of $VLY stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

