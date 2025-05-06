New Analyst Forecast: $VLTO Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VLTO. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $VLTO.

$VLTO Insider Trading Activity

$VLTO insiders have traded $VLTO stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VLTO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER HONEYCUTT (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 31,246 shares for an estimated $3,061,158 .

. MELISSA AQUINO (SVP, Water Quality) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 32,152 shares for an estimated $3,014,359 .

. SUREKHA TRIVEDI (SVP, Strategy & Sustainability) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,770 shares for an estimated $173,424 .

. BERNARD M SKEETE (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 650 shares for an estimated $64,236.

$VLTO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 401 institutional investors add shares of $VLTO stock to their portfolio, and 529 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

