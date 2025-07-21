New Analyst Forecast: $VLTO Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VLTO. Stifel gave a rating of 'Buy' for $VLTO.

$VLTO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VLTO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/21/2025

$VLTO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VLTO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $VLTO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $116.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $104.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Michael Halloran from Baird set a target price of $106.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $100.0 on 04/14/2025

$VLTO Insider Trading Activity

$VLTO insiders have traded $VLTO stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VLTO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER HONEYCUTT (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 31,246 shares for an estimated $3,061,158 .

. MELISSA AQUINO (SVP, Water Quality) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 32,152 shares for an estimated $3,014,359 .

. SUREKHA TRIVEDI (SVP, Strategy & Sustainability) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,618 shares for an estimated $258,691 .

. MATTIAS BYSTROM (SVP, PQI) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $249,906 .

. LESLEY BENETEAU (SVP, CHRO) sold 458 shares for an estimated $46,184

BERNARD M SKEETE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 450 shares for an estimated $42,480

$VLTO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 384 institutional investors add shares of $VLTO stock to their portfolio, and 507 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

