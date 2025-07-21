New Analyst Forecast: $VLTO Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VLTO. Stifel gave a rating of 'Buy' for $VLTO.
$VLTO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VLTO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/21/2025
$VLTO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VLTO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $VLTO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $116.0 on 07/21/2025
- Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $104.0 on 05/01/2025
- Michael Halloran from Baird set a target price of $106.0 on 05/01/2025
- Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $100.0 on 04/14/2025
$VLTO Insider Trading Activity
$VLTO insiders have traded $VLTO stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VLTO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JENNIFER HONEYCUTT (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 31,246 shares for an estimated $3,061,158.
- MELISSA AQUINO (SVP, Water Quality) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 32,152 shares for an estimated $3,014,359.
- SUREKHA TRIVEDI (SVP, Strategy & Sustainability) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,618 shares for an estimated $258,691.
- MATTIAS BYSTROM (SVP, PQI) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $249,906.
- LESLEY BENETEAU (SVP, CHRO) sold 458 shares for an estimated $46,184
- BERNARD M SKEETE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 450 shares for an estimated $42,480
$VLTO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 384 institutional investors add shares of $VLTO stock to their portfolio, and 507 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 2,623,249 shares (-86.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $255,635,615
- FMR LLC removed 1,574,903 shares (-50.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $153,474,297
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 1,363,502 shares (+28.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $132,873,269
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 1,144,495 shares (-71.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $111,531,037
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 811,843 shares (+8.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,114,100
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 682,123 shares (+26.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,472,886
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 678,801 shares (+104.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,149,157
