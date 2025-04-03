New Analyst Forecast: $VLO Given 'Strong Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VLO. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Strong Buy' for $VLO.
$VLO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VLO in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/27/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/10/2024
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/08/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VLO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VLO forecast page.
$VLO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VLO recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $VLO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $149.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $144.0 on 03/07/2025
- Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $159.0 on 01/31/2025
- Joe Laetsch from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $160.0 on 12/19/2024
- Jean Ann Salisbury from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $150.0 on 10/17/2024
- Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $141.0 on 10/10/2024
$VLO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 564 institutional investors add shares of $VLO stock to their portfolio, and 702 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 4,805,133 shares (+16.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $589,061,254
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,258,723 shares (+617.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $154,306,852
- STATE STREET CORP removed 1,197,860 shares (-5.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,845,657
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 1,188,567 shares (-20.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $145,706,428
- NORGES BANK added 981,425 shares (+21.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $120,312,890
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 965,066 shares (-95.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,307,440
- FMR LLC removed 889,944 shares (-16.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,098,234
