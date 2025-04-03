New Analyst Forecast: $VLO Given 'Strong Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VLO. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Strong Buy' for $VLO.

$VLO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VLO in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/27/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/10/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/08/2024

$VLO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VLO recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $VLO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $149.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $144.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $159.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Joe Laetsch from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $160.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Jean Ann Salisbury from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $150.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $141.0 on 10/10/2024

$VLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 564 institutional investors add shares of $VLO stock to their portfolio, and 702 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

