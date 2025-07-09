New Analyst Forecast: $VLO Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VLO. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $VLO.

$VLO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VLO in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/12/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VLO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VLO forecast page.

$VLO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VLO recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $VLO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $147.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $168.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Manav Gupta from UBS set a target price of $164.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Justin Jenkins from Raymond James set a target price of $155.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $135.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $154.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $166.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Theresa Chen from Barclays set a target price of $141.0 on 05/12/2025

$VLO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VLO stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VLO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 05/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 05/15 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 04/08.

on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/13.

on 05/13. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/13 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/07.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$VLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 641 institutional investors add shares of $VLO stock to their portfolio, and 642 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.