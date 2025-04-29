New Analyst Forecast: $VKTX Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $VKTX.

$VKTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VKTX in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/02/2024

Laidlaw issued a "Buy" rating on 11/04/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/04/2024

$VKTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VKTX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $VKTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Biren Amin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $74.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Yale Jen from Laidlaw set a target price of $110.0 on 11/04/2024

on 11/04/2024 Roger Song from Jefferies set a target price of $110.0 on 11/04/2024

$VKTX Insider Trading Activity

$VKTX insiders have traded $VKTX stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VKTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN LIAN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 194,490 shares for an estimated $8,313,601 .

. MARIANNA MANCINI (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 54,215 shares for an estimated $2,317,599 .

. GREG ZANTE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,309 shares for an estimated $2,150,594 .

. LAWSON MACARTNEY sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $137,333

SARAH KATHRYN ROUAN purchased 1,240 shares for an estimated $29,942

$VKTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 203 institutional investors add shares of $VKTX stock to their portfolio, and 220 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

