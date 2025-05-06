Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $VITL Given 'Outperform' Rating

May 06, 2025 — 08:27 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VITL. BMO Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $VITL.

$VITL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VITL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025
  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025
  • Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024

$VITL Insider Trading Activity

$VITL insiders have traded $VITL stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VITL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RUSSELL DIEZ-CANSECO (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 355,017 shares for an estimated $12,576,093.
  • MATTHEW OHAYER (EXECUTIVE CHAIRPERSON) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 144,000 shares for an estimated $5,004,299.
  • JOANNE BAL (GC, SEC. AND HEAD OF IMPACT) sold 28,246 shares for an estimated $1,273,894
  • KATHRYN MCKEON (CMO and GM, Butter) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,600 shares for an estimated $1,059,399.

$VITL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $VITL stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

