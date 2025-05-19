New Analyst Forecast: $VIST Given $57.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VIST. Tasso Vasconcellos from UBS set a price target of 57.0 for VIST.
$VIST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $VIST stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HELIKON INVESTMENTS LTD removed 1,238,561 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,667,400
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,127,491 shares (-95.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,495,980
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,111,341 shares (+2843.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,744,036
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 681,595 shares (+30.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,735,063
- NS PARTNERS LTD removed 606,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,796,071
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 533,900 shares (+23.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,858,384
- MAPLE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. removed 511,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,650,210
