New Analyst Forecast: $VIR Given $12.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VIR. Sean McCutcheon from Raymond James set a price target of 12.0 for VIR.
$VIR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VIR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $VIR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Sean McCutcheon from Raymond James set a target price of $12.0 on 07/11/2025
- Joseph Stringer from Needham set a target price of $14.0 on 05/22/2025
- Paul Choi from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $21.0 on 04/17/2025
- Gena Wang from Barclays set a target price of $31.0 on 02/28/2025
- Patrick Trucchio from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $110.0 on 02/28/2025
- Roanna Ruiz from Leerink Partners set a target price of $20.0 on 01/13/2025
$VIR Insider Trading Activity
$VIR insiders have traded $VIR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BACKER MARIANNE DE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 95,834 shares for an estimated $626,646.
- GEORGE A SCANGOS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,020 shares for an estimated $202,638.
- ANN M. HANLY (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) sold 14,168 shares for an estimated $133,935
- VERNEUIL VANINA DE (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,513 shares for an estimated $115,992.
- VICKI L SATO sold 22,000 shares for an estimated $112,206
- BRENT SABATINI (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,124 shares for an estimated $29,057.
- JANET NAPOLITANO sold 3,200 shares for an estimated $16,148
$VIR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $VIR stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 2,209,318 shares (+31047.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,316,380
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,367,711 shares (-75.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,862,767
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,345,964 shares (+496.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,721,846
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,281,705 shares (-74.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,305,448
- ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC removed 970,368 shares (-30.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,287,984
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 848,454 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,497,981
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 840,433 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,446,005
