New Analyst Forecast: $VIR Given $12.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VIR. Sean McCutcheon from Raymond James set a price target of 12.0 for VIR.

$VIR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VIR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $VIR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Sean McCutcheon from Raymond James set a target price of $12.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Joseph Stringer from Needham set a target price of $14.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Paul Choi from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $21.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Gena Wang from Barclays set a target price of $31.0 on 02/28/2025

on 02/28/2025 Patrick Trucchio from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $110.0 on 02/28/2025

on 02/28/2025 Roanna Ruiz from Leerink Partners set a target price of $20.0 on 01/13/2025

$VIR Insider Trading Activity

$VIR insiders have traded $VIR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BACKER MARIANNE DE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 95,834 shares for an estimated $626,646 .

. GEORGE A SCANGOS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,020 shares for an estimated $202,638 .

. ANN M. HANLY (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) sold 14,168 shares for an estimated $133,935

VERNEUIL VANINA DE (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,513 shares for an estimated $115,992 .

. VICKI L SATO sold 22,000 shares for an estimated $112,206

BRENT SABATINI (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,124 shares for an estimated $29,057 .

. JANET NAPOLITANO sold 3,200 shares for an estimated $16,148

$VIR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $VIR stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

