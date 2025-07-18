New Analyst Forecast: $VIPS Given $17.3 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VIPS. Joyce Ju from B of A Securities set a price target of 17.3 for VIPS.

$VIPS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VIPS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $VIPS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joyce Ju from B of A Securities set a target price of $17.3 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Andre Chang from JP Morgan set a target price of $18.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Jiong Shao from Barclays set a target price of $19.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Alicia Yap from Citigroup set a target price of $18.0 on 04/01/2025

$VIPS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $VIPS stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

