New Analyst Forecast: $VIPS Given $17.3 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VIPS. Joyce Ju from B of A Securities set a price target of 17.3 for VIPS.
$VIPS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VIPS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $VIPS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joyce Ju from B of A Securities set a target price of $17.3 on 07/18/2025
- Andre Chang from JP Morgan set a target price of $18.0 on 06/30/2025
- Jiong Shao from Barclays set a target price of $19.0 on 05/22/2025
- Alicia Yap from Citigroup set a target price of $18.0 on 04/01/2025
$VIPS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $VIPS stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST BEIJING INVESTMENT LTD removed 9,837,776 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $154,256,327
- HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. removed 8,196,101 shares (-55.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $128,514,863
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,392,157 shares (+18.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,189,021
- POLARIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,021,600 shares (+64.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,378,688
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,483,294 shares (+17.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,938,049
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 2,444,847 shares (-69.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,335,200
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND added 2,180,300 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,187,104
