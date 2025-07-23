New Analyst Forecast: $VIK Given $70.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VIK. Andrew Didora from B of A Securities set a price target of 70.0 for VIK.
$VIK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VIK recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $VIK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Didora from B of A Securities set a target price of $70.0 on 07/23/2025
- Patrick Scholes from Truist Securities set a target price of $55.0 on 07/21/2025
- James Hardiman from Citigroup set a target price of $68.0 on 07/16/2025
- Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $55.0 on 07/09/2025
- David Katz from Jefferies set a target price of $52.0 on 07/07/2025
- Matthew Boss from JP Morgan set a target price of $61.0 on 05/21/2025
- Steven Wieczynski from Stifel set a target price of $50.0 on 05/21/2025
$VIK Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $VIK stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VIK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/05, 02/17 and 0 sales.
$VIK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $VIK stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 16,081,822 shares (+133.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $639,252,424
- TPG GP A, LLC removed 11,419,095 shares (-34.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $453,909,026
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 4,893,898 shares (-10.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $194,532,445
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 2,154,199 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,629,410
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 2,064,662 shares (-61.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,070,314
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,477,732 shares (+77.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,739,847
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 1,409,138 shares (+63.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,013,235
