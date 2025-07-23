New Analyst Forecast: $VIK Given $70.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VIK. Andrew Didora from B of A Securities set a price target of 70.0 for VIK.

$VIK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VIK recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $VIK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Didora from B of A Securities set a target price of $70.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Patrick Scholes from Truist Securities set a target price of $55.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 James Hardiman from Citigroup set a target price of $68.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $55.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 David Katz from Jefferies set a target price of $52.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Matthew Boss from JP Morgan set a target price of $61.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Steven Wieczynski from Stifel set a target price of $50.0 on 05/21/2025

$VIK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VIK stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VIK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/05, 02/17 and 0 sales.

$VIK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $VIK stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

