New Analyst Forecast: $VIK Given $51.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VIK. An analyst from Northcoast Research set a price target of 51.0 for VIK.
$VIK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VIK recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $VIK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $51.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Northcoast Research set a target price of $51.0 on 04/25/2025
- Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $45.0 on 04/22/2025
- Conor Cunningham from Melius Research set a target price of $51.0 on 04/21/2025
- Laura Champine from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $55.0 on 02/04/2025
- Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $52.0 on 01/14/2025
- Patrick Scholes from Truist Financial set a target price of $49.0 on 12/02/2024
$VIK Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $VIK stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VIK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/05, 02/17 and 0 sales.
$VIK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $VIK stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 5,177,085 shares (-10.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $228,102,365
- TPG GP A, LLC removed 3,752,545 shares (-10.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $165,337,132
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 3,658,225 shares (+26.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $161,181,393
- D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. removed 2,586,161 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,946,253
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,492,724 shares (+26.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,829,419
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 2,274,900 shares (+4840.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,232,094
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 2,270,075 shares (+1972.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,019,504
