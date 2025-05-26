New Analyst Forecast: $VIK Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VIK. Steven Wieczynski from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 50.0 for VIK.

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VIK recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $VIK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $51.0.

Steven Wieczynski from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $50.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 An analyst from Northcoast Research set a target price of $51.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $45.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Conor Cunningham from Melius Research set a target price of $51.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Laura Champine from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $55.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $52.0 on 01/14/2025

on 01/14/2025 Patrick Scholes from Truist Financial set a target price of $49.0 on 12/02/2024

Members of Congress have traded $VIK stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VIK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/05, 02/17 and 0 sales.

$VIK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $VIK stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

