Stocks
VIK

New Analyst Forecast: $VIK Given $50.0 Price Target

May 26, 2025 — 06:20 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VIK. Steven Wieczynski from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 50.0 for VIK.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VIK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VIK forecast page.

$VIK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VIK recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $VIK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $51.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Steven Wieczynski from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $50.0 on 05/21/2025
  • An analyst from Northcoast Research set a target price of $51.0 on 04/25/2025
  • Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $45.0 on 04/22/2025
  • Conor Cunningham from Melius Research set a target price of $51.0 on 04/21/2025
  • Laura Champine from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $55.0 on 02/04/2025
  • Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $52.0 on 01/14/2025
  • Patrick Scholes from Truist Financial set a target price of $49.0 on 12/02/2024

$VIK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VIK stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VIK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$VIK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $VIK stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

VIK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.