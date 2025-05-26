New Analyst Forecast: $VIK Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VIK. Steven Wieczynski from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 50.0 for VIK.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VIK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VIK forecast page.
$VIK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VIK recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $VIK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $51.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Steven Wieczynski from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $50.0 on 05/21/2025
- An analyst from Northcoast Research set a target price of $51.0 on 04/25/2025
- Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $45.0 on 04/22/2025
- Conor Cunningham from Melius Research set a target price of $51.0 on 04/21/2025
- Laura Champine from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $55.0 on 02/04/2025
- Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $52.0 on 01/14/2025
- Patrick Scholes from Truist Financial set a target price of $49.0 on 12/02/2024
$VIK Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $VIK stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VIK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/05, 02/17 and 0 sales.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$VIK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $VIK stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 16,081,822 shares (+133.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $639,252,424
- TPG GP A, LLC removed 11,419,095 shares (-34.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $453,909,026
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 4,893,898 shares (-10.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $194,532,445
- D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. removed 2,586,161 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,946,253
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 2,154,199 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,629,410
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 2,064,662 shares (-61.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,070,314
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,477,732 shares (+77.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,739,847
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.