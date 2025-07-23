New Analyst Forecast: $VICR Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VICR. Needham gave a rating of 'Hold' for $VICR.

$VICR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VICR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VICR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/31.

$VICR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $VICR stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

