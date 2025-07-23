New Analyst Forecast: $VICR Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VICR. Needham gave a rating of 'Hold' for $VICR.margin: 24px 0;
$VICR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $VICR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VICR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/31.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$VICR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $VICR stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 1,653,327 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,342,637
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 598,896 shares (+15.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,016,354
- SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 368,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,219,718
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 259,022 shares (+4634.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,117,049
- ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 213,895 shares (+885.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,006,008
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC removed 112,891 shares (-74.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,281,040
- NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 100,000 shares (-11.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,678,000
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
