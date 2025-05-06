New Analyst Forecast: $VIAV Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VIAV. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $VIAV.

$VIAV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VIAV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

$VIAV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VIAV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $VIAV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.8.

Here are some recent targets:

Ryan Koontz from Needham set a target price of $15.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Andrew Spinola from UBS set a target price of $10.6 on 11/19/2024

$VIAV Insider Trading Activity

$VIAV insiders have traded $VIAV stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VIAV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MASOOD JABBAR has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $619,800 .

. LUKE M SCRIVANICH (SVP General Manager OSP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,125 shares for an estimated $190,215 .

. KEITH BARNES sold 15,418 shares for an estimated $188,716

PAUL MCNAB (EVP, Chief Mktg & Stgy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,964 shares for an estimated $160,283 .

. KEVIN CHRISTOPHER SIEBERT (SVP Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold 13,499 shares for an estimated $151,728

JAMES L JR VELER (SVP, CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER) sold 13,807 shares for an estimated $149,944

$VIAV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of $VIAV stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

