New Analyst Forecast: $VIAV Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VIAV. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $VIAV.
$VIAV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VIAV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025
$VIAV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VIAV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $VIAV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.8.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ryan Koontz from Needham set a target price of $15.0 on 01/31/2025
- Andrew Spinola from UBS set a target price of $10.6 on 11/19/2024
$VIAV Insider Trading Activity
$VIAV insiders have traded $VIAV stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VIAV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MASOOD JABBAR has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $619,800.
- LUKE M SCRIVANICH (SVP General Manager OSP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,125 shares for an estimated $190,215.
- KEITH BARNES sold 15,418 shares for an estimated $188,716
- PAUL MCNAB (EVP, Chief Mktg & Stgy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,964 shares for an estimated $160,283.
- KEVIN CHRISTOPHER SIEBERT (SVP Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold 13,499 shares for an estimated $151,728
- JAMES L JR VELER (SVP, CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER) sold 13,807 shares for an estimated $149,944
$VIAV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of $VIAV stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 5,815,648 shares (+42.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,738,044
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 3,580,398 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,162,019
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC removed 3,314,486 shares (-45.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,476,308
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 3,041,432 shares (+7293.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,033,624
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 2,779,615 shares (+423.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,074,111
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 2,405,111 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,291,621
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,511,726 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,268,432
