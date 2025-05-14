New Analyst Forecast: $VG Given 'Reduce' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VG. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Reduce' for $VG.

$VG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VG in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Reduce" rating on 05/14/2025

$VG Insider Trading Activity

$VG insiders have traded $VG stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT B PENDER (See Remark) has made 7 purchases buying 1,185,885 shares for an estimated $11,974,476 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL SABEL (See Remark) has made 7 purchases buying 1,185,885 shares for an estimated $11,972,786 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JIMMY D STATON purchased 49,000 shares for an estimated $496,370

