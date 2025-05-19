Stocks
VFC

New Analyst Forecast: $VFC Given $17.0 Price Target

May 19, 2025 — 06:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VFC. Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory set a price target of 17.0 for VFC.

$VFC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VFC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $VFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $17.0 on 05/14/2025
  • Anna Andreeva from Piper Sandler set a target price of $18.0 on 03/27/2025
  • An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $18.0 on 03/07/2025
  • Joseph Civello from Truist Financial set a target price of $24.0 on 01/29/2025

$VFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 264 institutional investors add shares of $VFC stock to their portfolio, and 307 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

