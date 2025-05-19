New Analyst Forecast: $VFC Given $17.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VFC. Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory set a price target of 17.0 for VFC.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VFC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VFC forecast page.
$VFC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VFC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $VFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $17.0 on 05/14/2025
- Anna Andreeva from Piper Sandler set a target price of $18.0 on 03/27/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $18.0 on 03/07/2025
- Joseph Civello from Truist Financial set a target price of $24.0 on 01/29/2025
$VFC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 264 institutional investors add shares of $VFC stock to their portfolio, and 307 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 11,022,427 shares (-26.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $171,068,067
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 6,827,374 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $105,960,844
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 5,148,154 shares (-37.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,899,350
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,648,974 shares (+937.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,152,076
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 3,897,630 shares (-9.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,491,217
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 3,213,693 shares (+110.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,876,515
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,510,703 shares (+197.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,966,110
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.