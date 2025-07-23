New Analyst Forecast: $VFC Given $14.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VFC. Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a price target of 14.0 for VFC.

$VFC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VFC recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $VFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $14.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Joseph Civello from Truist Securities set a target price of $13.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $16.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $14.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $12.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Jim Duffy from Stifel set a target price of $15.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Simeon Siegel from BMO Capital set a target price of $15.0 on 05/22/2025

$VFC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VFC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VFC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.

$VFC Insider Trading Activity

$VFC insiders have traded $VFC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRACKEN DARRELL (President & Chief Exec Officer) purchased 85,840 shares for an estimated $1,006,903

RICHARD CARUCCI purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $602,500

ABHISHEK DALMIA (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $589,000

$VFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 250 institutional investors add shares of $VFC stock to their portfolio, and 284 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

