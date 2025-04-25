New Analyst Forecast: $VET Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VET. National Bank gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $VET.
$VET Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VET in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- National Bank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025
$VET Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $VET stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,155,927 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,865,713
- FEDERATION DES CAISSES DESJARDINS DU QUEBEC removed 1,126,774 shares (-86.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,591,675
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 938,163 shares (-65.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,818,732
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 921,230 shares (+14.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,659,562
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 903,803 shares (-45.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,495,748
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP removed 521,222 shares (-86.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,899,486
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 493,341 shares (-29.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,637,405
