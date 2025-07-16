New Analyst Forecast: $VERX Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VERX. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $VERX.
$VERX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VERX in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/16/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
- DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025
- Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/20/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/20/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 03/03/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VERX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VERX forecast page.
$VERX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VERX recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $VERX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Steven Enders from Citigroup set a target price of $40.0 on 07/16/2025
- Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $48.0 on 06/16/2025
- Stan Zlotsky from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $55.0 on 04/16/2025
- William Jellison from DA Davidson set a target price of $50.0 on 04/14/2025
- Patrick Walravens from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $61.0 on 03/20/2025
- Joshua Reilly from Needham set a target price of $60.0 on 03/20/2025
- Adam Hotchkiss from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $48.0 on 03/03/2025
$VERX Insider Trading Activity
$VERX insiders have traded $VERX stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VERX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY WESTPHAL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,000,000 shares for an estimated $115,350,000.
- DAVID DESTEFANO (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 472,531 shares for an estimated $17,677,609.
- SECOND IRR. TRUST FBO ANNE MARIE WESTPHAL U/A OF JEFFREY R. WESTPHAL DATED OCTOBER 5, 2001 ITEM has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 405,000 shares for an estimated $14,786,236.
- SECOND IRR. TRUST FBO KYLE R. WESTPHAL U/A OF JEFFREY R. WESTPHAL DATED OCTOBER 5, 2001 ITEM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 72,000 shares for an estimated $4,067,286.
- BRYAN T.R. ROWLAND (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,228 shares for an estimated $1,555,515.
- BRADLEY M GAYTON has made 2 purchases buying 9,400 shares for an estimated $299,381 and 0 sales.
- RYAN J LEIB (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,755 shares for an estimated $218,690
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$VERX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $VERX stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 1,588,928 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,628,369
- FMR LLC removed 1,473,544 shares (-51.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,588,775
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,337,197 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,815,266
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,063,711 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,240,522
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,003,426 shares (-15.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,129,944
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 939,031 shares (+63.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,875,475
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 901,873 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,574,573
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.