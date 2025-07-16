New Analyst Forecast: $VERX Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VERX. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $VERX.

$VERX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VERX in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/16/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/20/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/20/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 03/03/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

$VERX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VERX recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $VERX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Steven Enders from Citigroup set a target price of $40.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $48.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Stan Zlotsky from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $55.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 William Jellison from DA Davidson set a target price of $50.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Patrick Walravens from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $61.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 Joshua Reilly from Needham set a target price of $60.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 Adam Hotchkiss from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $48.0 on 03/03/2025

$VERX Insider Trading Activity

$VERX insiders have traded $VERX stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VERX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY WESTPHAL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,000,000 shares for an estimated $115,350,000 .

. DAVID DESTEFANO (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 472,531 shares for an estimated $17,677,609 .

. SECOND IRR. TRUST FBO ANNE MARIE WESTPHAL U/A OF JEFFREY R. WESTPHAL DATED OCTOBER 5, 2001 ITEM has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 405,000 shares for an estimated $14,786,236 .

. SECOND IRR. TRUST FBO KYLE R. WESTPHAL U/A OF JEFFREY R. WESTPHAL DATED OCTOBER 5, 2001 ITEM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 72,000 shares for an estimated $4,067,286 .

. BRYAN T.R. ROWLAND (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,228 shares for an estimated $1,555,515 .

. BRADLEY M GAYTON has made 2 purchases buying 9,400 shares for an estimated $299,381 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RYAN J LEIB (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,755 shares for an estimated $218,690

$VERX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $VERX stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

