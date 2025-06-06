New Analyst Forecast: $VERA Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VERA. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $VERA.

$VERA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VERA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/03/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VERA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VERA forecast page.

$VERA Insider Trading Activity

$VERA insiders have traded $VERA stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VERA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARSHALL FORDYCE (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 72,188 shares for an estimated $2,852,651.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VERA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $VERA stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.