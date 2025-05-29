New Analyst Forecast: $VEEV Given $325.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VEEV. Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a price target of 325.0 for VEEV.
$VEEV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VEEV recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $VEEV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $264.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $325.0 on 05/29/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $249.0 on 03/20/2025
- An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $217.0 on 03/06/2025
- An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $285.0 on 03/06/2025
- Gabriela Borges from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $200.0 on 01/23/2025
- Jeff Garro from Stephens set a target price of $280.0 on 12/19/2024
$VEEV Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $VEEV stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VEEV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.
$VEEV Insider Trading Activity
$VEEV insiders have traded $VEEV stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VEEV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY S CABRAL sold 3,882 shares for an estimated $841,734
- JONATHAN FADDIS (SVP, Gen. Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,314 shares for an estimated $765,327.
- THOMAS D. SCHWENGER (Pres. & Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,200 shares for an estimated $265,168.
$VEEV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 477 institutional investors add shares of $VEEV stock to their portfolio, and 527 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 2,462,476 shares (+76.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $570,383,315
- TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,042,500 shares (+540.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $473,104,275
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 1,244,664 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $261,690,606
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 1,041,994 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $241,357,070
- STOCKBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC added 752,692 shares (+115.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $174,346,047
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 689,700 shares (+20.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $159,755,211
- LINONIA PARTNERSHIP LP added 633,585 shares (+52.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $146,757,293
