New Analyst Forecast: $VCTR Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VCTR. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Buy' for $VCTR.

$VCTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VCTR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VCTR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VCTR forecast page.

$VCTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $VCTR stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.