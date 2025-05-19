New Analyst Forecast: $VCTR Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VCTR. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Buy' for $VCTR.
$VCTR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VCTR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024
$VCTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $VCTR stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 388,716 shares (+19.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,494,994
- INVESCO LTD. removed 376,181 shares (-65.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,769,594
- C2P CAPITAL ADVISORY GROUP, LLC D.B.A. PROSPERITY CAPITAL ADVISORS removed 271,232 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,696,195
- BAHL & GAYNOR INC added 268,573 shares (+17.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,542,319
- ANNEX ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 221,690 shares (+127.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,829,200
- TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 175,652 shares (-18.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,164,981
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 151,212 shares (-63.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,750,638
