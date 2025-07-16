New Analyst Forecast: $VCTR Given $68.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VCTR. Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a price target of 68.0 for VCTR.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VCTR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VCTR forecast page.
$VCTR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VCTR recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $VCTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $74.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $68.0 on 07/16/2025
- Matt Howlett from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $74.0 on 05/15/2025
- Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital set a target price of $75.0 on 05/13/2025
- Benjamin Rubin from UBS set a target price of $68.0 on 05/01/2025
- Kenneth Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $62.0 on 04/29/2025
- Craig Siegenthaler from B of A Securities set a target price of $87.0 on 04/03/2025
- Etienne Ricard from BMO Capital set a target price of $82.0 on 02/10/2025
$VCTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $VCTR stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 388,716 shares (+19.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,494,994
- INVESCO LTD. removed 376,181 shares (-65.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,769,594
- C2P CAPITAL ADVISORY GROUP, LLC D.B.A. PROSPERITY CAPITAL ADVISORS removed 271,232 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,696,195
- BAHL & GAYNOR INC added 268,573 shares (+17.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,542,319
- TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 175,652 shares (-18.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,164,981
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 151,212 shares (-63.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,750,638
- PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD added 144,273 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,349,078
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.