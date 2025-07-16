New Analyst Forecast: $VCTR Given $68.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VCTR. Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a price target of 68.0 for VCTR.

$VCTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VCTR recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $VCTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $74.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $68.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Matt Howlett from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $74.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital set a target price of $75.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Benjamin Rubin from UBS set a target price of $68.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Kenneth Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $62.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Craig Siegenthaler from B of A Securities set a target price of $87.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 Etienne Ricard from BMO Capital set a target price of $82.0 on 02/10/2025

$VCTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $VCTR stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

