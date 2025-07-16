New Analyst Forecast: $VBTX Given $34.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VBTX. Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler set a price target of 34.0 for VBTX.
$VBTX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VBTX recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $VBTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler set a target price of $34.0 on 07/16/2025
- Brady Gailey from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $30.0 on 04/24/2025
- Gary Tenner from DA Davidson set a target price of $32.0 on 04/23/2025
- Matt Olney from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $30.0 on 04/23/2025
- Michael Rose from Raymond James set a target price of $28.0 on 04/02/2025
$VBTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $VBTX stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC removed 766,181 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,131,539
- METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 582,733 shares (+1813.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,550,843
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 540,347 shares (-89.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,492,464
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 342,836 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $8,948,019
- TEXAS CAPITAL BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC added 265,162 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,621,095
- MENDON CAPITAL ADVISORS CORP removed 239,000 shares (-90.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,967,830
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 218,962 shares (+22.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,467,481
