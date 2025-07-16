Stocks
VBTX

New Analyst Forecast: $VBTX Given $34.0 Price Target

July 16, 2025 — 10:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VBTX. Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler set a price target of 34.0 for VBTX.

$VBTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VBTX recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $VBTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler set a target price of $34.0 on 07/16/2025
  • Brady Gailey from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $30.0 on 04/24/2025
  • Gary Tenner from DA Davidson set a target price of $32.0 on 04/23/2025
  • Matt Olney from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $30.0 on 04/23/2025
  • Michael Rose from Raymond James set a target price of $28.0 on 04/02/2025

$VBTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $VBTX stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

