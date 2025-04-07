New Analyst Forecast: $VBTX Given $28.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VBTX. An analyst from Raymond James set a price target of 28.0 for VBTX.

$VBTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VBTX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $VBTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $28.0 on 04/02/2025

Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler set a target price of $30.0 on 10/24/2024

Gary Tenner from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $33.0 on 10/23/2024

$VBTX Insider Trading Activity

$VBTX insiders have traded $VBTX stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VBTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN SUGHRUE has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,173 shares for an estimated $732,305 .

. C MALCOLM III HOLLAND (Chairman, CEO, President) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 12,777 shares for an estimated $353,781.

$VBTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $VBTX stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

